Health & Medicine

Hassan highlights access to health care for female veterans

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 12:14 AM

MANCHESTER, N.H.

The director of a national veterans' organization is joining U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan to highlight the struggles female veterans face in accessing health care.

Allison Jaslow, an Army veteran, is executive director of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. She and Hassan will speak with female veterans Monday at Southern New Hampshire University.

Hassan, a Democrat, will speak about a bill she sponsored to address gender disparities at Veterans Affairs facilities. She says many VA facilities lack specialists who deal with women's health, and maternity and newborn care isn't covered at the level it should be. The bill is named the Deborah Sampson Act after a woman who disguised herself as a man to serve in the Army in the Revolutionary War.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains
CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

View More Video