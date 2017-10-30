How to keep Halloween safe and fun for trick-or-treaters

Injuries can end up being the Halloween trick nobody wants. Every year, ill-fitting costumes are blamed for cuts, scrapes and broken bones that send disappointed trick-or-treaters to the emergency department.
There are some simple things you can do before Halloween to lessen the chances of bumps in the night.
It’s all Halloween fun from the front of the mask. But how does it look from the trick-or-treater’s point of view?
“If your child is going to wear a mask, you want to make sure that the eye openings — that you can see very clearly, especially in the dark, when they are going to be going from house to house,” says Dr. Vandana Bhide, a pediatrician and internal medicine specialist.
Bhide says pay special attention to the other end of the costume, too.
“You know, they can stand still in front of the mirror and look great, but, then, actually moving in the costume can be difficult,” she says.
So tie shoelaces tightly, and take a trick-or-treating test run.
“You don’t want the costume to drag on the ground, because it’s very easy to trip on that,” Bhide says. “Any kind of heavy boots or something that would impair a child’s mobility, it’s important to avoid that.”
Also, make sure all materials are flame-resistant; choose accessories that won’t cause injury; and stay on sidewalks whenever possible.
Plan ahead — from top to bottom — and Halloween can be fun and safe.
