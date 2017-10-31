Alaska sues opioid maker, alleging deceptive marketing

Alaska Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth, left, speaks to reporters on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Juneau, Alaska, after announcing that the state had sued Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin and other opioid drugs, alleging deceptive marketing and other violations. Purdue Pharma says it denies the allegations. The state's chief medical officer, Jay Butler, is shown at right. Becky Bohrer AP Photo