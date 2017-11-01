Health & Medicine

New Jersey law raising smoking age to 21 takes effect

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 2:16 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

Starting Wednesday, New Jersey will raise its smoking age to 21.

The restriction applies to tobacco products and electronic smoking devices. Previously, the age was 19.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie signed the bill into law in July. Christie cited the strain on the health care system caused by tobacco-related illnesses when he made his decision. Reports show smoking causes about $4 billion in health care costs to New Jersey each year.

Democratic Sens. Richard Codey and Joseph Vitale co-sponsored the bill Christie signed into law. Vitale says making it more difficult to buy cigarettes "will help prevent our youth from becoming lifelong smokers and suffering the long-term effects of the habit."

Hawaii and California are the only other states where the smoking age is 21.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains
CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

View More Video