Deciding when older patients should have an operation

In October, Dr. Thomas Robinson, a general surgeon at the Denver Veterans Affairs Medical Center, saw a patient in his mid-80s. The man had gallstones that caused infections, with abdominal pain severe enough to send him to an emergency room every couple of months.
The surgical solution to this problem is usually clear: remove the gallbladder with a procedure called a cholecystectomy. “In a 60-year-old, chances are it’s an outpatient operation,” Robinson said. In this case, though, he hesitated. Like a growing number of surgeons, he wanted to know, before presenting the options, whether his patient was frail.
In geriatrics, frail is not merely an adjective. A syndrome signified by slowness, weakness, fatigue and often weight loss, frailty tells doctors a lot about their patients’ likely futures. It can, for example, predict how well older patients rebound from physical stresses — such as surgery.
“Some 86-year-olds live independently and are really healthy, and we take out their gallbladders all the time,” Robinson said. But this patient, a nursing home resident who also had heart disease and pulmonary disease, scored moderately to highly frail on a commonly used index.
The man flunked what’s called the “timed up-and-go,” which measures how long it takes someone to rise from a chair, walk 10 feet, turn around, walk back and sit down again.
Along with other frailty measures, that meant that “surgery is not going to go very well,” Robinson said. In a frank half-hour conversation, he explained to his patient that he faced a 30 percent to 40 percent risk of dying from the surgery. If he survived, he would probably endure a long, difficult recovery and might not regain the functional abilities he had now.
Dilemmas like these will grow more common as the population ages. Already, more than a third of inpatient surgical procedures are performed on patients older than 65.
But about 15 percent of the older population, excluding nursing home residents, meets the criteria for frailty, rising to more than a third of those older than 85. “There’s a much higher prevalence in the Deep South and among African-Americans,” said Dr. Jeremy Walston, principal investigator at the Older Americans Independence Center at Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Geriatricians like Walston have published frailty research for nearly 20 years, as measured by tools developed at Johns Hopkins or by a Canadian group, and variants thereof. The Hopkins approach uses tests of grip strength and walking speed; the Canadian index relies on health deficits, including chronic illnesses and dementia.
Both assessments help identify patients vulnerable to health problems, regardless of chronological age. A British group has used meta-analyses to show that frail older adults are more prone to falls, fractures, hospitalizations, dementia and nursing home placement.
In the United States, though, “it’s the surgeons who have picked up the banner,” Walston said. They’re starting to use frailty to decide which procedures make sense for which older patients.
Frailty involves decreased physiological reserve, which helps determine how patients respond to physical stress.
Surgery brings plenty of that, said Dr. Carolyn Seib, a general and endocrine surgeon at the University of California, San Francisco. The effects of anesthesia and inflammation, the risk of blood clots or infection, muscle weakness caused by days in bed — all can take a toll.
So researchers recommend that before an operation, patients and families ask: Is my mother showing signs of frailty? Should we do an assessment that indicates how frail she might be?
Unlike some conditions, frailty is something patients and doctors can do something about. “There are interventions that can improve or even resolve it,” said Dr. Linda Fried, dean of the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University and a pioneer in frailty research.
First, many surgical centers offer a “prehabilitation” program, shown to improve patients’ results through exercise, better nutrition and smoking cessation. Undertaken even for a few weeks before an operation, “it improves your bounce-back capability,” Fried said.
Physical activity, in particular, “seems to be the key to preventing frailty and its progression” — even for those not contemplating surgery, Fried said.
Second, surgical decision-making is not a binary choice between patients agreeing to the standard operation or doing nothing. Alerted to frailty, a surgeon might opt for a less-aggressive approach or a different kind of anesthesia. A patient, understanding that she might be looking at an altered future even if the surgery fixes the physical problem, will have her own priorities to weigh.
With frailty, “I’m going to counsel the patient differently,” Robinson said. “Maybe change the surgery I do. Maybe find an alternative. There’s a spectrum of possibilities.”
