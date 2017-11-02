Health & Medicine

The Latest: Marine recruits fall ill ahead of graduation day

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 8:39 PM

SAN DIEGO

The Latest on a bacterial infection that has sickened hundreds of Marine recruits (all times local):

5 p.m.

The Marine Corps says 86 recruits in San Diego are being treated after showing symptoms indicating they may have been exposed to E. coli — bacteria that signal the presence of fecal matter.

More than 300 recruits have fallen ill as the military branch prepares for a graduation ceremony Friday for more than 500 new Marines.

Sixteen of the 86 still being treated are at an off-base medical facility. The rest are on base.

More than 5,500 recruits are in training.

As a precaution, any Marine who previously showed symptoms will remain under observation.

The military says efforts will be made to help recruits who missed days of training remain on track for their graduation dates.

___

5 a.m.

Military officials say more than 300 recruits at the Marines' boot camp in San Diego have fallen ill from a bacterial outbreak.

The Union-Tribune reported Wednesday that the recruits are suffering from diarrheal symptoms linked to E.coli bacteria.

The newspaper says physicians are treating 302 patients out of the more than 5,500 candidates undergoing training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot. Ten recruits were transported to a hospital off the base for additional care.

Commanders have quarantined sick recruits from those who have yet to display symptoms

Brig. Gen. William Jurney, the commander of both the depot and the Corps' Western Recruiting Region, says officials are working to identify the cause of the illness.

Symptoms can also include painful stomach cramps, a mild fever and vomiting.

