Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez speaks at the National Press Club, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez speaks at the National Press Club, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington. Alex Brandon AP Photo
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez speaks at the National Press Club, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington. Alex Brandon AP Photo

Health & Medicine

Cuba official accuses US of lying about sonic attacks

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 8:42 PM

HAVANA

Cuba's foreign minister is accusing the United States of lying about mysterious sonic attacks that U.S. diplomats in Havana say left them with ailments including headaches, hearing problems and concussions.

Bruno Rodríguez says the U.S. is "deliberately lying" about the attacks, which Cuba has denied any knowledge of.

Rodriguez said Thursday in Washington that the alleged attacks have been used "as a political pretext for damaging bilateral relations and eliminating the progress made" under U.S. President Barrack Obama.

The Trump administration says 24 U.S. officials or their relatives were subjected to deliberate attacks by a still-undetermined culprit. Many officials reported being subjected to loud, grating noises before falling ill.

The U.S. has not accused Cuba's government of carrying out the attacks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains
CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

View More Video