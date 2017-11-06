Chiropractors want Arizona program to cover their care

Health & Medicine

Chiropractors in Arizona plan to push for the state's Medicaid program to cover their care — and they are citing the opioid crisis to bolster the request for coverage.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that Arizona Association for Chiropractic is talking with stakeholders to decide whether to ask for a pilot program or full coverage for people covered under the state program.

The push for funding by tying chiropractic care to the opioid crisis jibes with Gov. Doug Ducey's agenda.

The governor has declared an emergency.

Daniel Scarpinato, Ducey's spokesman, said the Governor's Office is always willing to hear any ideas that could improve public health, but the governor would need more details on how such coverage would be funded and how many people could be helped.

