Health & Medicine

Los Angeles Zoo's old Indian rhinoceros euthanized

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:06 PM

LOS ANGELES

A 48-year-old Indian rhinoceros that had survived skin cancer has been euthanized at the Los Angeles Zoo.

A zoo statement says the female rhinoceros named Randa was euthanized Monday due to signs of declining health including loss of appetite, difficulty moving and indications of kidney failure.

The zoo says Randa was the oldest Indian rhinoceros within zoos worldwide and had drawn attention to the plight of her species.

Randa was born on Oct. 5, 1969, in Basel, Switzerland, and arrived at the Los Angeles Zoo on Nov. 22, 1974, from the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas.

In 2009, she was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma under her horn. A team of human doctors and veterinarians removed the horn, and after radiation treatments she was declared in remission in 2011.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains
CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

View More Video