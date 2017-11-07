Mainers set to vote on whether to expand Medicaid

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.