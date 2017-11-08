Health & Medicine

Medical marijuana patient wins battle over driver's license

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 2:17 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

A Vermont judge has ruled the state must restore the driver's license of a medical marijuana patient who lost the right to drive after a pair of alcohol-related arrests.

The Burlington Free Press reports the state Department of Health refused to restore David Ballard's license after he completed a driving education program in March. Officials cited an opinion from a drug and alcohol counselor that concluded Ballard had a mild cannabis-use disorder that could impair driving.

Ballard uses marijuana to help with symptoms of Lou Gehrig's disease.

Judge Robert Mello ruled officials must reinstate Ballard's license because there's no evidence the Milton man drove while impaired by marijuana. Mello wrote that Ballard's therapy goals don't require he abstain from using cannabis.

The Vermont Department of Health will not appeal the ruling.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains
CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

View More Video