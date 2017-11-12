Health & Medicine

Event to be held at Statehouse for World Diabetes Day

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 11:33 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A state lawmaker is inviting the public to the Statehouse to mark World Diabetes Day and raise awareness about the disease.

Rep. Grace Diaz, a Providence Democrat, says the event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

November 14th is World Diabetes Day, an international campaign to raise awareness.

Diabetes affects about 106,000 Rhode Islanders, according to current estimates.

Diaz says the Statehouse event includes free health screenings and flu shots, cooking demonstrations and educational exhibits.

Diaz says diabetes is a growing problem in minority communities, where information about the effects of diabetes may not be as accessible as it should be. She hopes the event will change that.

The Statehouse dome and nearby buildings will be illuminated in blue to recognize the day.

