Health & Medicine

Police officers visit boy with brain cancer

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 5:19 AM

CHELSEA, Mass.

Police in a Massachusetts town paid a special visit to their number one fan — a 2-year-old boy battling brain cancer.

Sandra Cordero says her son Edison loves the police. She says she went to the Chelsea Police Department Sunday hoping just one officer would stop by their home.

Patrol cars filled her street just a few minutes later. Cordero says the entire day shift showed up to bring Edison gifts.

Police officers let Edison sit in a cruiser and talk over the radio.

WBZ-TV reports Edison's father Frank Cordero thanked the officers, saying his son was "so happy" when they showed up.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains
CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

View More Video