Vets hope puppy shot with arrow will recover after surgery

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 8:47 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

Veterinarians are hoping a puppy in Jasper County shot with an arrow from a crossbow will recover following surgery.

The Des Moines Register reports that Andrew Worrell found his collie, named Scooby, Saturday afternoon with an arrow through its front right shoulder and protruding through its left side.

Worrell says he rushed the 11-month-old dog to a Des Moines animal emergency clinic about an hour away. Vets there performed surgery to remove the arrow and had to remove three lobes on one of Scooby's lungs. They also had to repair damage to the dog's stomach.

Because the dog is still growing, vets think his injuries will heal.

The surgery cost Worrell between $5,000 and $7,000. He's asking anyone with information on the shooting to speak up.

