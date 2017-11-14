The Latest: San Francisco holds off on pot rules

Sonie Ng expresses her concern on the location of recreational cannabis stores while an image of drug usage from her phone is displayed during a Board of Supervisors meeting at City Hall, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in San Francisco. The path toward legalizing recreational cannabis in weed-friendly San Francisco has taken a surprisingly contentious turn as critics, who are largely older Chinese American immigrants with clout, have lobbied against placing retail stores too close to children. Eric Risberg AP Photo