A higher than normal blood sugar level is harmful. Here’s how to control it.

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, dedicated to increasing awareness of diabetes.
In 2015, 30.3 million Americans were living with diabetes and roughly 1.5 million are diagnosed annually, according to the American Diabetes Association. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked Kentucky as having the seventh highest diabetic population in the nation.
Diabetes is a disease of the pancreas, which is the organ that releases insulin. Insulin is a hormone used to transport blood sugar that is in the blood stream and move it into the body’s cells for fuel. When the body does not make enough insulin, or the cells do not recognize it, it leads to higher than normal blood sugar levels, resulting in a diagnosis of diabetes.
There are four different types of diabetes. Those include prediabetes, type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes.
▪ Prediabetes occurs when the body begins to have problems processing blood sugar. Blood sugar levels rise above normal, but aren’t high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Recent studies have shown that prediabetes can be reversed with weight loss and increased physical activity.
▪ Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where the body produces an antibody that attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. It affects approximately 10 percent of the diabetic population and is most common in children and adolescents, but can occur in adults. Treatment for type 1 diabetes includes insulin injections and proper meal planning.
▪ Type 2 diabetes is the most common form, affecting about 90 percent of the diabetic population. Those with type 2 diabetes experience insulin resistance, where the body still makes insulin, but the body doesn’t recognize it. At first, the pancreas will begin making extra insulin, but eventually it isn’t able to generate enough to stabilize blood sugar levels. Treatment for type 2 diabetes includes healthy eating, increased physical activity, and if needed, oral medication.
The top risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes is having a body mass index calculated as overweight or obese. Other risk factors include lack of physical activity, age, ethnicity and family history.
Gestational diabetes appears with pregnancy. Testing is done between 24-28 weeks of gestation due to an increased need for insulin. Proper meal planning is recommended to keep blood sugars stable. Since it is caused by pregnancy hormones, it usually disappears after delivery. Women diagnosed with gestational diabetes have a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.
Symptoms of undiagnosed diabetes are increased urination, increased hunger and thirst, tiredness and blurred vision. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to complications such as heart or blood vessel damage, kidney failure, blindness, nerve damage in the feet, and periodontal disease.
If you notice symptoms of diabetes, or are at risk, contact your doctor for further testing. Educating yourself about controlling diabetes is the first step on the pathway to preventing complications.
Janelle Schnake is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator with Saint Joseph Hospital.
