Eyedrops can help patients with pink eye.
Eyedrops can help patients with pink eye. Dreamstime TNS
Eyedrops can help patients with pink eye. Dreamstime TNS

Health & Medicine

How to cope with the inflammation and discomfort of pink eye

Mayo Clinic News Network

November 15, 2017 2:04 PM

Pink eye (conjunctivitis) is an inflammation or infection of the transparent membrane (conjunctiva) that lines your eyelid and covers the white part of your eyeball.

When small blood vessels in the conjunctiva become inflamed, they’re more visible. This is what causes the whites of your eyes to appear reddish or pink.

Pink eye is commonly caused by a bacterial or viral infection, an allergic reaction, or — in babies — an incompletely opened tear duct.

Though pink eye can be irritating, it rarely affects your vision. Treatments can help ease the discomfort of pink eye. Because pink eye can be contagious, early diagnosis and treatment can help limit its spread.

To cope with the signs and symptoms of pink eye until it goes away, try to:

▪  Apply a compress to your eyes. Soak a clean, lint-free cloth in water and wring it out before applying it gently to your closed eyelids. Generally, a cool-water compress will feel the most soothing, but you can use a warm compress if that feels better to you.

If pink eye affects only one eye, don’t touch both eyes with the same cloth. This reduces the risk of spreading pink eye from one eye to the other.

▪  Try eyedrops. Over-the-counter eyedrops called artificial tears might relieve symptoms. Some eyedrops contain antihistamines or other medications that can be helpful for people with allergic conjunctivitis.

▪  Stop wearing contact lenses. If you wear contact lenses, you might need to stop wearing them until your eyes feel better. How long you’ll need to go without contact lenses depends on what’s causing your conjunctivitis.

Ask your doctor whether you should throw away your disposable contacts, and your cleaning solution and lens case. If your lenses aren’t disposable, clean them thoroughly before reusing them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains
CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

View More Video