Health & Medicine

Hunters can help feed the hungry, monitor for deer disease

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 7:09 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota deer hunters have a couple of opportunities to help out worthy causes this season.

Hunters who don't like deer meat, have extra meat or just want to share can once again donate to the Sportsmen Against Hunger program, which helps charities to feed the hungry.

A list of participating processors is available on the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota website .

Hunters also can provide deer head samples to Game and Fish for the department's surveillance program for chronic wasting disease and bovine tuberculosis. The Hunter-Harvested Surveillance Program this year is accepting heads for testing from nine central North Dakota hunting units and one southwest unit.

Gun hunting for deer opened last Friday and runs through Nov. 26.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains
CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

View More Video