Researchers could use your help with diabetes-related eye study

Diabetes affects blood vessels and blood flow throughout the body, including in the eye. These disruptions can result in a disease called diabetic retinopathy, which is why caring for your eyes and getting a yearly eye exam is extremely important if you have diabetes.
Diabetic retinopathy occurs when high blood sugar damages the vessels in the eye. This reduces the amount of oxygen that reaches the area, and can also cause the eye to grow new (but weak) blood vessels as it tries to compensate for the low oxygen.
Prevention is key when it comes to diabetic retinopathy, because once the condition develops, it’s difficult and expensive to treat. Treatment requires biological drugs or surgery, which is invasive and carries risks of complications.
Managing diabetes, including preventing diabetic retinopathy, can be thought of as a three-legged stool that requires you to:
Never miss a local story.
▪ Control your sugars
▪ Control your blood pressure
▪ Control your lipids
If you can keep these three legs at appropriate levels, the stool remains upright. Otherwise, it will tip over.
A yearly eye exam is critical if you have diabetes, as it can catch early signs of retinopathy before severe eye damage develops. The eyes can also signal other systemic problems in the body.
Symptoms of diabetic retinopathy include decreased vision and “floaters,” webs or black dots that obscure your vision. If you are experiencing any vision or eye abnormalities, see your health care provider immediately.
At the University of Kentucky, researchers are working to develop a new, completely non-invasive video technique to measure blood flow in the eye without injecting a contrast agent. This technique would not only make the detection of diabetic retinopathy easier but may also have implications for other eye diseases because it will allow doctors to see parts of the eye that are “hidden” using the technique now available.
The research team is inviting healthy volunteers to help determine if the new technique provides accurate imaging of blood flow. Once the technique is proven in healthy individuals, we will start applying it to patients with diabetes.
You may be eligible to participate if you do not have diabetes or a history of eye disease or eye surgery. To learn more, please contact Nicholas Bell at nicholas.bell@uky.edu or Paras Vora at paras.vora@uky.edu, or visit UKClinicalResearch.com .
Romulo Albuquerque is an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the University of Kentucky.
Comments