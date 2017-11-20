Trans teen's war with his body started when he was just 10

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, NOV. 20, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 photo, Theo Ramos, 14, meets with an endocrinologist in Miami. When Theo Ramos was in fifth grade, he felt like a boy, but every month the pain of menstruation cramps reminded him of the reality of the gender assigned at birth. Lynne Sladky AP Photo