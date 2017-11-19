White House: True cost of opioid epidemic tops $500 billion

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event to declare the opioid crisis a national public health emergency in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump declared opioid abuse a national public health emergency at the White House in October. Trump announced an advertising campaign to combat what he said is the worst drug crisis in the nation's history, but he did not direct any new federal funding toward the effort. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo