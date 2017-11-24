Early treatment for rheumatoid arthritis decreases your risk of joint damage

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic disease that affects more than 1.5 million Americans, according to the Arthritis Foundation.
It’s is the most common type of autoimmune arthritis, and it occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the joints of the hands, elbows, feet, wrists, hips, knees, ankles and even the jaw. As a result, stiffness, pain and swelling occur in those areas. There isn’t a cure, but treatment and prescription medicine can help ease the pain and inflammation while preventing joint damage.
Rheumatoid arthritis occurs when the body creates inflammation to fight bacteria and viruses but mistakenly sends the inflammation to the joints, causing pain and swelling. Once symptoms begin, seek medical attention quickly, because inflammation over a long period can lead to joint damage.
RA commonly begins between ages of 30 and 60 in women, who are nearly three times more likely than men to have the disease. In men, the disease is most common later in life. Genetics can increase your risk, but a majority of those diagnosed with the disease don’t have a family history.
Symptoms include joint stiffness, loss of energy, fever and loss of appetite. In addition, firm lumps, known as rheumatoid nodules, might grow beneath the skin in the elbow and hands.
To diagnose the disease, a physician will conduct blood tests and an X-ray of the joints and organs. The blood tests will look for antibodies, or small proteins in the bloodstream, and high levels of inflammation. X-rays can help detect rheumatoid arthritis and to see whether the disease is progressing. Those diagnosed with it might undergo an MRI or ultrasound scanning to determine the severity of the disease.
Therapy helps relieve many symptoms and helps to reduce joint pain and swelling, allowing patients to function at or near normal levels.
Medication also can help control the disease, helping protect the joints from permanent damage. Many patients begin treatment with disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, which slow progression of the joint damage and help relieve symptoms.
Treatment will depend on the severity of the disease, as patients with more severe symptoms might require additional medication to block immune system chemical signals, which lead to inflammation and joint damage. In addition, frequent visits to a physician will be required to track the progress of the disease and check for side effects from medication.
Patients are encouraged to be physically active when possible, helping to boost muscle strength and keep the joints flexible. Stretching, walking and low-impact aerobic exercises can help improve a patient’s overall health.
If you are suffering from symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, consult your physician, who can determine the proper course of treatment to help you minimize effects of the disease.
Dr. Jessica Pennington is with KentuckyOne Health Primary Care Associates.
