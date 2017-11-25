Pharmacists can administer some vaccines so be sure yours are up to date

There’s an abundance of television commercials promoting medications, so I am sure you have seen the commercials urging you to speak with your doctor or pharmacist about available vaccinations.
This is important not only for yourself, but for others around you that are not able to receive the vaccine themselves due to medical conditions or limitations.
What many people are not aware of is that most pharmacies have a protocol that allows them to administer vaccines without a prescription from the doctor. This means you can simply walk into the pharmacy, let the pharmacist know you are interested in a vaccine, and if you meet certain eligibility requirements the pharmacist will be able to bill your insurance and immunize you without the need for a prescription.
Since it is currently flu season, many pharmacies are advertising that they administer the influenza vaccine. In addition to that, some other common vaccines that may interest you are those for pneumonia (Prevnar® or Pneumovax®), shingles (Zostavax® or Shingrix®), whooping cough and tetanus (Adacel® or Boostrix®), just to name a few.
It is possible to receive multiple immunizations on the same day, so be sure to let the pharmacist know all the vaccinations that might interest you.
One of the biggest updates recently is the approval of a new shingles vaccine, Shingrix®. As a person ages, their risk of developing shingles increases. Shingrix® was developed to help combat this problem, and is now recommended in place of Zostavax® by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It is now being recommended for the prevention of shingles, and complications related to shingles, in adults with an adequate immune system at ages greater than 50 years old.
In addition, it is recommended that anyone who previously received Zostavax® be re-vaccinated with Shingrix®. The new vaccine is also safe for individuals who have already had shingles. Due to its recent approval, pharmacies are not currently able to order the vaccine, but it should be stocked at your preferred pharmacy in the near future.
Some pharmacies also have protocols for travel vaccines in case you are traveling to a foreign country. Just let your pharmacist know where you will be visiting, and he or she can recommend and provide the correct vaccination for your needs.
Laurel Taylor is the manager of the retail pharmacy at Baptist Health Richmond.
