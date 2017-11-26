Health & Medicine

Reese, Molson lead Canisius to 81-58 win over UAPB

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 01:24 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

STOCKTON, Calif.

Isaiah Reese hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Takal Molson also scored 19 points and Canisius beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81-58 on Saturday night at the Men Against Breast Cancer Showcase.

Reese and Molson each shot 7 of 10 from the field. Spencer Foley scored 12 points and Jermaine Crumpton added 11 points for Canisius (3-3).

Reese and Malik Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 15-6 game-opening run and the Golden Griffins never trailed. Martaveous McKnight hit a jumper to pull UAPB within eight points with just under 12 minutes remaining in the first half, but Foley answered with a 3 and Canisius led by double figures the rest of the way.

McKnight led UAPB (0-8) with 20 points and Trent Sheen scored 15. The Golden Lions have lost 14 in a row, dating to last season, the second-longest active streak in Division I.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains
CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

View More Video