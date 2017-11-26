Orem mall offers 'quiet' Santa for kids with sensory issues

A mall in Orem is providing a special Christmas gift for children with autism, anxiety or other issues that make visiting Santa difficult.
The Daily Herald in Provo reports that University Place has been offering a "Quiet Santa" for kids who may get overwhelmed by the noise and long lines that come with seeing St. Nick.
For its first year doing this, the mall reached out to the Utah Autism Academy.
Santa, as a result, has received special training.
He is set up in a quiet living room setting with soft lighting. He will also play on the floor with children.
Santa's helpers have also received the same training.
Parents can go online and reserve a 15-minute session with Quiet Santa, who will be at the mall through Dec. 4.
