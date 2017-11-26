Health & Medicine

Orem mall offers 'quiet' Santa for kids with sensory issues

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 11:43 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

OREM, Utah

A mall in Orem is providing a special Christmas gift for children with autism, anxiety or other issues that make visiting Santa difficult.

The Daily Herald in Provo reports that University Place has been offering a "Quiet Santa" for kids who may get overwhelmed by the noise and long lines that come with seeing St. Nick.

For its first year doing this, the mall reached out to the Utah Autism Academy.

Santa, as a result, has received special training.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He is set up in a quiet living room setting with soft lighting. He will also play on the floor with children.

Santa's helpers have also received the same training.

Parents can go online and reserve a 15-minute session with Quiet Santa, who will be at the mall through Dec. 4.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains
CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

View More Video