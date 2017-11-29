Health & Medicine

Utah residents take advantage of limited Medicaid expansion

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 02:13 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

The Utah Department of Health states that more than 100 people enrolled in Medicaid after becoming eligible under new expansion guidelines approved earlier this month.

The Deseret News reported Monday that the expansion aims to provide 4,000 to 6,000 of Utah's homeless and poor people with Medicaid.

Nate Checketts, deputy director of the health department, says 103 people have enrolled and another 215 applicants are waiting to hear back.

The expanded program, first put into motion by legislation from Republican Rep. Jim Dunnigan of Utah, was approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Nov. 1.

Checketts says the program was made possible by officials at all levels working together toward a common goal.

