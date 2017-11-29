Mississippi woman seeks parental rights in same-sex divorce

Chris Strickland recalls the painful months without contact to her now six-year-old son, after she and her wife divorced, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Pearl, Miss. Strickland, whose wife had a son through in-vitro fertilization and later divorced, is arguing before the Mississippi Supreme Court, that a lower court should be overruled and she should have legal status as a legal parent. The court will hear the case Wednesday. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo