Health & Medicine

LA County homeless encampments to get toilets, wash basins

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:59 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles County plans to install temporary toilets and hand washing facilities near homeless encampments to help limit the spread of hepatitis A.

The Daily News reports supervisors unanimously approved the plan Tuesday. Sites in Palmdale, West Athens, Lennox, and West Carson were chosen for the sanitation stations. Those are areas that see encampments with at least 30 people at a time.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, LA County's health director, says the toilets and hand washing facilities should be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They'll be available for six months, after which health officials estimate the current hepatitis A outbreak will have ended.

As of Monday there were 32 hepatitis A cases reported in LA County.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The outbreak is centered in San Diego County, where at least 20 have died.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains
CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

View More Video