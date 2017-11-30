Health & Medicine

Experts rule out disease as cause of whale deaths on Kauai

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 02:29 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HONOLULU

Scientists investigating last month's stranding of five pilot whales on Kauai's Kalapaki Beach have ruled out disease as the cause of the beaching.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that the scientists say something sudden must have triggered the stranding, but they're still not sure exactly what caused the whales to beach themselves.

The whales beached themselves Oct. 13. Two of them died in the morning and three were found dead later in the day.

The Navy reported it did not conduct sonar work within 24 hours of the event, within 5 nautical miles of the area.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Democrat Rep. Dee Morikawa of Hawaii says she's been researching whether the stranding was linked to the state's deployment of rat poison on Lehua Island.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains
CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

View More Video