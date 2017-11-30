Confused about salt? It’s simple: Americans need less

If you’re confused about salt, I’m not surprised. There’s been a steady back-and-forth on claims that reducing dietary sodium (which represents 40 percent of the salt molecule) is crucial to our well-being, countered by claims that following this advice can sometimes be a health hazard.
Some studies have concluded that only people with hypertension on high-salt diets need to reduce salt intake, but the overwhelming strength of scientific findings bolsters advice from major health organizations that most Americans should cut back on sodium. Excess sodium is responsible for most cases of hypertension in Western societies, and hypertension is a leading risk factor for heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure.
Because salt added to foods by processors and restaurants, not that from our saltshakers, is the main source of sodium in our diets, protecting the health of the most vulnerable requires a societywide reduction in sodium.
The recommended daily intake for healthy American adults — 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day, or the amount in about 1 1/8 teaspoons of salt — will be reflected in the new nutrition facts label, scheduled to take effect beginning in mid-2018 until January 2021. Currently, the average American consumes more than 3,400 milligrams a day, an amount often found in a single restaurant meal. A lunch of soup and a sandwich can easily add up to a day’s worth of sodium.
The New England Journal of Medicine reported last year that an average reduction of 400 milligrams of sodium a day could save 28,000 lives and $7 billion in health care costs a year.
To be sure, sodium is an essential nutrient, as is chloride, which makes up the rest of the salt molecule. We evolved from ocean-dwellers, and human tissues still swim in a salty sea.
Our kidneys are fine-tuned machines for keeping blood levels of sodium within a healthy range: When there’s too much sodium, the kidneys dump it into urine for excretion; when more is needed, they reabsorb it from urine and pump it back into the blood.
Unfortunately, faced with a chronic excess of sodium, kidneys can get worn out. Sodium levels in the blood then rise along with water needed to dilute it, resulting in increased pressure on blood vessels and excess fluid surrounding body tissues (read: swelling).
So why is there any controversy? Shabby science, resulting in claims that is it unsafe to reduce sodium intake below 1,500 milligrams a day, is one reason, according to Bonnie Liebman, director of nutrition at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a health advocacy organization in Washington.
Also feeding the debate is resistance from the food and restaurant industries, which fear that consumers will reject a change in recipes.
The key to cutting back on salt is to do it gradually, to give taste buds a chance to adjust.
A culinary trick worth trying is to prepare foods without adding salt, then sprinkle some on at serving time. You’ll get a bigger bang for that salt buck while consuming less sodium.
Likewise, when buying canned or packaged soups, select ones labeled low-sodium and, if desired, add some salt at the table. Better yet, enhance the flavors of low-sodium soups with herbs, peppers, garlic and other salt-free seasonings. Also helpful is to eat more fruits and fresh vegetables. They are naturally low in sodium, and many are high in potassium, which helps to lower blood pressure.
Often, most of the salt in a restaurant dish comes from the sauce or dressing; ask for it served on the side and use only a small amount on the food. For dishes cooked to order, ask for them prepared without salt; you can always add some later at the table.
