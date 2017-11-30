Health & Medicine

Redskins left tackle Trent Williams (knee) active vs Cowboys

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:22 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams is active against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night after missing three of past five games with a right knee injury that will require surgery.

Williams returned after sitting out the Thanksgiving victory over the New York Giants. He had played the previous two games after missing two straight.

Dallas linebacker Anthony Hitchens is active after leaving the Thanksgiving loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury. Right guard Zack Martin is active after leaving in the first half against the Chargers with symptoms of a concussion.

The Cowboys will be without linebacker Sean Lee for the third straight game and fifth overall because of hamstring issues.

Lee had already been ruled out along with four Washington players: tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring), center Chase Roullier (hand), safety Montae Nicholson (concussion) and former Dallas defensive lineman Terrell McClain (toe).

