Health & Medicine

West Virginia grad student working on diabetes research

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 04:26 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

A West Virginia University graduate student is studying an unexplored enzyme that could lead to new diabetes treatments.

Stephanie Shumar is a graduate student in WVU's School of Medicine and is studying biochemistry and molecular biology.

The university says in a news release that conventional diabetes medications work by stabilizing blood sugar levels, not by improving chemical processes behind how the body produces and processes blood sugar. Shumar says that's like a motorist who doesn't fix an antifreeze leak but instead keeps pouring more into the car.

Shumar was awarded $88,000 by the National Institutes of Health for a two-year investigation into how one enzyme regulates coenzyme A levels and glucose production in the liver. High concentrations of coenzyme A in the liver can affect blood sugar levels.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains
CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need? 2:21

CDC: Do you know what vaccines you need?
Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls 3:06

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

View More Video