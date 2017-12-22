Amidst the joy and fun, holidays may pose hazards for children

The holiday season brings with it an array of toys, foods and experiences as parents scramble to make their children’s desires a reality.
It’s also a time for travel and house guests, which means new exposures and hazards.
To quell the anxiety and address potential scares head-on, parents should educate themselves and take preventative action to keep their kids safe.
First, parents should note age restrictions on toys. Many toys for older children contain small parts that aren’t appropriate for younger kids or infants. If a toy can pass through a toilet paper roll, it can pose a choking threat.
Never miss a local story.
Parents should also be cautious with batteries in toys. Button batteries are not only a choking hazard for kids but also can cause serious chemical burns and damage to internal organs within minutes of ingestion. Always ensure batteries in toys are properly enclosed in the battery compartment, or cover the battery compartment with heavy duty tape.
Do not allow your child to play with battery-powered products with easily accessible batteries, and do not insert or change batteries in front of small children. If you suspect your child may have ingested a button battery, go to the emergency room right away.
Holiday decor can also pose a choking threat. Latex balloons are particularly dangerous and are a leading cause of suffocation deaths in children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Ornaments and the hooks they hang on can be dangerous if swallowed. Various plants, especially mistletoe, are toxic if ingested. Keeps all of these things away from young children.
Food is also a common choking hazard. During holiday parties, it’s likely that there is food on display that children may put in their mouths, unbeknownst to their parents. Nuts or candies — especially chewy or hard candies — popcorn balls, marshmallows and fudge are all potential choking hazards. Ensure that these foods are kept out of reach so that little fingers don’t pick them up.
If you think your child might be choking, call 911 immediately. If your child is unable to breathe, cough or cry, perform the Heimlich maneuver. Place your fist just above the navel and cover your fist with your other hand. Thrust in and up with enough force to create an artificial cough that will help clear the obstruction.
When visiting other people’s homes, be aware they may not be childproofed like your home. Keep a watchful eye, especially on kitchens and bathrooms where chemicals and medicine may be reached. If you think your child may have ingested a medicine or chemical, call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.
The best defense this holiday season is to prevent accidents before they happen by keeping small objects out of reach and keeping a close eye on children.
Dr. Sarah M. O’Leary is with KentuckyOne Health Primary Care Associates
Comments