Toby was a hyper shelter dog. Then he learned an amazing trick for his epileptic owner

An epilepsy diagnosis at age 9 changed Parker Rogers’ life drastically. The Fresno boy was having seizures almost daily. He no longer could attend public school, and his time with friends was limited.
Then Parker met “Toby the Great.”
The yellow Labrador didn’t look promising at first. Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno had scooped him up recently from a local shelter. Parker’s mother, Mandy, recalls a thin, hyper, dirty dog with a plastic cone around his neck because he had just been neutered.
She was convinced that this was not going to be their dog. But as fate would have it, of all the dogs available that day, Parker wanted Toby. And so the Lab joined the Rogers family and changed their lives for the better. Shortly after taking him home in 2014 and within a year of Parker’s diagnosis, Toby taught himself how to detect the boy’s seizures before they happened.
It startled Mandy the first time Toby tried to help. He was jumping up and trying to herd the family into one room. Mandy called a dog trainer for advice, worried about this strange, erratic behavior — and then Parker had a seizure. It turned out that Toby was trying to get Parker to sit down because he could sense a seizure was coming, and he was trying to alert Mandy of what was about to happen.
Since then, Toby has learned how to fetch emergency seizure medication for Parker; he’ll also run to get Parker’s mom when a seizure is coming on. If Parker is sitting down when a seizure is about to happen, Toby sits on the boy and doesn’t let him stand up.
Parker says Toby helps him feel safe and secure. Along with being a friend, the dog has given him the confidence to be more independent.
A few months ago, Parker wrote about Toby and submitted it to the Petco Foundation for its annual Holiday Wishes campaign, which invites people to share stories, about how an adopted pet changed their life, for a chance to earn a donation for an animal rescue.
“I could finally sleep in my room alone, just me and Toby,” Parker wrote in his story. “I can go out and ride my bike, just me and Toby. Toby’s life changed, too. He went from a being a stray dog, to a rescue, to the most important part of my medical team.”
Thanks to Parker’s story, the Petco Foundation donated $5,000 to Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno — on Parker’s 14th birthday — at the Petco store in Clovis, Calif.
Parker hopes his story about Toby reminds people that rescue dogs are wonderful and to give them a chance.
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno found homes for 213 dogs in 2017 and rescued between 1,500 and 2,000 since becoming an incorporated nonprofit in 2010, says the group’s director, Petra House. The dogs live with volunteer foster parents until permanent homes can be found.
Parker describes Toby as “always happy, never sad, playful.”
“Our family rescued Toby,” Parker says, “but he really rescued me.”
