Kira Litras
Kira Litras
Kira Litras

Health & Medicine

Detox diets are all the rage. But are they good for you and your health?

By Kira Litras

Contributing columnist

January 04, 2018 04:46 PM

It’s 2018, and many Americans have begun to make changes to improve themselves in the new year.

According to a 2017 survey, about 20 percent of Americans made resolutions to lose weight and eat healthier. While some may reach success, many fall prey to dieting scams toting quick fixes that involve restarting the metabolism and using detox diets.

The most popular forms of detox diets include a few days to a week of either fruit juice, specialty drinks or over-the-counter supplements that claim to cleanse the body of harmful toxins ingested in the food we eat.

These diets are most often created and marketed by professionals without nutrition credentials, and often the contents of the detox supplements have not been extensively researched or approved as safe by the FDA. Harmful toxins are continuously being removed from our bodies with the help of the liver, so specialty detox diets are unnecessary.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Instead of trying out the newest detox diet craze, here are some tactics you can use to promote a healthy metabolism fully capable of detoxifying your body:

▪  Keep a water bottle close by and drink plenty of water throughout the day to continuously cleanse the body.

▪  Eat more than five different fruits and vegetables per day in order to increase antioxidant intake and combat the toxins within the body.

▪  Increase fiber intake by eating whole grains, beans, lentils, avocado and most fruits and vegetables. These will help with bowel regularity and help the liver in eliminating toxic waste from the body.

▪  Limit processed and convenience foods, which add toxins to the body.

▪  Consider trying fermented foods like kombucha, yogurt, sauerkraut, kimchi or probiotics that can support GI health by promoting good bacteria within the gut.

Rather than following a fad diet that promises to detoxify your body, follow an overall healthful diet pattern and trust your body to complete the detoxification process as it has been designed to do.

While nutrition and healthful eating can be confusing and seem complicated, registered dietitians are credentialed nutrition professionals who can answer nutrition-related questions and concerns you may have. Be sure to receive your nutrition recommendations from a registered dietitian.

Kira Litras is a clinical dietitian working at University of Kentucky HealthCare.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Frostbite and how to prevent it

    Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it
Pasta might not wreck your diet after all 3:14

Pasta might not wreck your diet after all
Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

View More Video