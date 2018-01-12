Participating in medical research can improve your health, that of others

Health research changes lives. It’s how we learn more about health conditions and make discoveries to improve treatments, care and diagnostics. Every medicine or device we use — from aspirin to pacemakers — was developed through a process of research.
But research needs people to move forward. All too often, studies are forced to end early or don’t enroll enough participants, which means that many important questions go unanswered.
At the University of Kentucky, doctors, nurses and researchers are working diligently to advance discoveries that improve health, and we invite you to join us. You can make a difference by participating in research. Participating is a way to help others by “giving forward,” and it’s also an opportunity to learn more about your own health.
Whether you are healthy or have a medical condition, there are opportunities for you to participate. Health research is more than clinical trials for rare diseases. Sometimes it’s as simple as a questionnaire, a screening, or helping to test a type of exercise. Many studies compensate participants for their time and effort.
Health research also includes extensive protection for participants. The ethical and legal codes that govern medical care also apply to research, which is further regulated with safeguards for participants. The University of Kentucky, like every research institution, also has a review board that evaluates all research to ensure protection of participants’ rights and welfare.
Every study follows a carefully controlled plan of what researchers will do and what is asked of participants, and this plan is explained in detail before you decide to join. Participants are free to leave a study at any time.
There are two ways to learn more and get involved in the process of discovery: You can view current research opportunities at UK, and you can also join ResearchMatch, which connects you with researchers nationwide.
To explore opportunities to participate in ground-breaking research at UK, visit UKClinicalResearch.com and click on “current studies.” You can browse opportunities by topic, like Alzheimer’s, diabetes, cancer, healthy volunteers, women’s health, drug and alcohol use.
To join this national database of research opportunities, visit ResearchMatch.org/uky. ResearchMatch is an easy, secure registry that unites people who are interested in research with active studies. Joining is free and fast. Simply register and wait to be contacted, or “matched,” to studies that might interest you.
You can also browse studies, share ideas with researchers, and find patient organizations and health information. You always have the choice to participate or not, and you can leave ResearchMatch at any time. Individuals under the age of 19 must be enrolled by a parent or guardian.
If you’d like to learn more about health research, including frequently asked questions, please visit UKClinicalResearch.com. If you have questions about participating in research or current studies at UK, contact UKClinicalResearch@uky.edu or phone 859-257-7856 or 859-323-8150.
Linda Rice is the director of clinical operations at the UK Center for Clinical and Translational Science, which is dedicated to accelerating discoveries that improve health.
