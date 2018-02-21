Police: Man dies after poisoning self during freeway chase

Ventura Police Department and Ventura Fire Department are parked along with California Highway Patrol on Interstate 101, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Ventura, Calif. A rape suspect died after drinking cyanide during a freeway chase in Southern California on Wednesday, authorities said. Jonathan Hanks, 33, of Camarillo, was pulled from his car and pronounced dead at the scene on Interstate 101. The Ventura County Star via AP Christian Martinez