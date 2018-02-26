Health & Medicine

Haley says daughter accepted to Clemson nursing program

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 08:29 AM

CLEMSON, S.C.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is celebrating her daughter's achievements at her own alma mater.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on Twitter Sunday that her daughter Rena had been accepted into the nursing program at Clemson University.

Haley wrote, "We are so proud of you Rena." She also posted a photo of her daughter at age three, saying she had told a pre-school teacher she wanted to study nursing at Clemson.

Haley and her husband met while attending Clemson. Rena is currently a sophomore there.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction

View More Video