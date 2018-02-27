PSG's Neymar lays on the pitch after being fouled during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille at the Parc des Princes Stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
PSG denies reports Neymar will undergo surgery

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN AP Sports Writer

February 27, 2018 08:32 AM

PARIS

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has denied reports Neymar will undergo surgery after breaking his right foot and spraining the ankle.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Emery says Neymar needs rest and there is a chance he will recover in time to play against Real Madrid in the Champions League next week.

Neymar, a world record signing from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($260 million) last summer, was injured on Sunday as the French league leader beat Marseille 3-0. Tests showed he has a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot along with an ankle injury.

Emery did not say how long Neymar will be sidelined but insisted "there is a small option he can be ready for the match" against Madrid.

PSG faces Real Madrid on March 6, trailing 3-1 from the first leg in the last 16.

