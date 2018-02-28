'Pharma Bro' asks judge for leniency, saying he was a fool

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli, center, leaves federal court in New York. A judge has ruled that "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli was responsible for nearly $10.5 million in losses in his securities fraud case. The amount set on Monday by Judge Kiyo Matsumoto could result in a harsher punishment for Shkreli at his March 9 sentencing. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo