FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli, center, leaves federal court in New York. A judge has ruled that "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli was responsible for nearly $10.5 million in losses in his securities fraud case. The amount set on Monday by Judge Kiyo Matsumoto could result in a harsher punishment for Shkreli at his March 9 sentencing.
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli, center, leaves federal court in New York. A judge has ruled that "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli was responsible for nearly $10.5 million in losses in his securities fraud case. The amount set on Monday by Judge Kiyo Matsumoto could result in a harsher punishment for Shkreli at his March 9 sentencing. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli, center, leaves federal court in New York. A judge has ruled that "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli was responsible for nearly $10.5 million in losses in his securities fraud case. The amount set on Monday by Judge Kiyo Matsumoto could result in a harsher punishment for Shkreli at his March 9 sentencing. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo

Health & Medicine

'Pharma Bro' asks judge for leniency, saying he was a fool

The Associated Press

February 28, 2018 08:43 PM

NEW YORK

"Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) has written a letter to a judge asking for leniency and admitting that he was wrong and a fool.

The brash former pharmaceuticals company CEO tells the judge that if she gives him a lenient sentence he will do his best to use his skills for the betterment of humanity.

The 34-year-old Shkreli was convicted in August of cheating investors in two failed hedge funds. He's to be sentenced March 9.

He describes the trial and six months in prison as a "frightening wake-up call."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shkreli was out on bail during his trial but was jailed when a judge decided he'd made veiled online threats against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Shkreli is perhaps best known for boosting the price of a life-saving drug.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C

View More Video