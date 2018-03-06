The Latest: UK warns on World Cup involvement in Russia

A police tent in The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, England Tuesday March 6, 2018 near where Sergei Skripal was found critically ill by exposure to an unknown substance. Skripal, a former Russian spy is in critical condition after coming into contact with an "unknown substance." Authorities did not identify the man, but the Press Association and other British media identified him Monday, March 5, as Sergei Skripal who was convicted in 2006 on charges of spying for Britain and sentenced to 13 years but was freed in 2010 in a U.S.-Russian spy swap. PA via AP Steve Parsons