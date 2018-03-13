More Videos

Despite high rates of cardiac arrest, many Americans still can't perform CPR

More than 300 thousand people suffer cardiac arrest each year. Doing CPR properly can save someone’s life in these situations, but according to a recent Cleveland Clinic survey, only half of Americans say they know how to perform bystander CPR.
Baby boomers are five times more likely to have hepatitis C. Most people living with hepatitis C do not know they are infected. In this video, the CDC recommendation that everyone born from 1945-1965 is reinforced with those numbers appearing in everyday life.

You may have heard that going outside in the winter without a hat on will result in catching a cold, but is that really true? A doctor separates fact from fiction when it comes to what actually causes us to get sick.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

With busy jobs and four active kids, Mary Beth and Barckley Toole don’t have time to get sick. A call from the doctor’s office reminded Mary Beth that they need vaccines to help stay healthy – just like their kids do. Barckley learns that it’s especially critical for people with chronic conditions, like his mother, to be up-to-date on vaccines. Follow along as they find out what vaccines are recommended for adults.

Every year, serious and even fatal injuries occur from falls from ladders: Legs, arms and backs are broken and skulls fractured. Autumn is the most dangerous time for ladder injuries as people are cleaning leaves from eaves, trimming trees and hanging holiday decorations. Here are ways to avoid falls.

For parents there's no greater joy than watching your child grow up happy and healthy. That's why most parents choose the safe, proven protection of vaccines. Flipping through this baby book, you can learn what vaccines babies need, when they're needed, and why it's so important to follow CDC's recommended immunization schedule. Immunization gives you the power to protect your baby from 14 serious childhood diseases by age 2.