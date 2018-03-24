AP Photos: Russian landfill attracts national attention

This photo taken on Thursday, March 8, 2018, shows an aerial view of "Yadrovo" landfill site where a leak is reported to have originated, near the town of Volokolamsk, 100 kilometers

62 miles) west of Moscow, Russia. A gas poisoning linked to a toxic landfill in a town outside Moscow left dozens hospitalized, prompting the regional governor to promise to evacuate local children from the area.