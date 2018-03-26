South Africa shocked by deaths of 144 psychiatric patients

In this photo taken Monday, March 19, 2018, family members of victims of the Esidimeni tragedy, and their legal representatives, hug and wish one another well at the end of an enquiry into the tragedy in Johannesburg. The deaths of 144 psychiatric patients in South Africa as the result of gross mistreatment have shocked the country and raised troubling questions about the government’s commitment to its most vulnerable citizens more than 20 years after the end of apartheid. AP Photo)