Childbirth can be scary, but it doesn’t have to be. How to alleviate your fear.

Birth stories and images are often unfairly dominated by pain, fear and risk. This trend misrepresents what can be the most meaningful and empowering experience of a woman’s life.
Birth is a natural process. A woman’s body knows how to breathe and her heart knows how to pump. Her body also knows how to make and grow a baby, and how and when to give birth.
In most low-risk pregnancies, few interventions are needed for labor to progress safely and normally. If complications arise, shared decision-making between patient and doctor or midwife leads to patient empowerment.
Your preferences matter. Prenatal checkups and childbirth classes give women information about their birth choices. Benefits of attending childbirth classes include increased knowledge, closeness with your partner, decreased fear and anxiety, and a healthier pregnancy. There are both free and fee-based classes available in the community.
Ask questions. When faced with a decision about a treatment or procedure such as labor induction or cesarean section, ask about benefit versus risk. The acronym B-R-A-I-N can help guide your decision making: Benefits, Risks, Alternatives, Intuition/gut feeling, and what if you Need time/do Nothing? Search only trusted sources for correct, unbiased information.
Emotional support is important. Birth isn’t just a physical event. Women who feel nurtured and supported during childbirth report increased birth satisfaction and can have shorter labors. Educate partners and families to help provide supportive care. A doula — a professional, non-medical labor support person — may prove helpful.
There are many pain relief options. Whether or not a woman chooses pain medication, birth can be empowering. Labor discomfort is normal and does not indicate injury. There are many natural comfort measures such as movement, relaxation and breathing techniques that can shorten labor and provide pain relief. These techniques are more effective if practiced before labor begins.
Keep an open mind. Every baby and birth is unique. Even if labor and birth do not go as planned, a healthy mom and baby is the ultimate goal. As sociologist Barbara Katz Rothman said, “Birth is not only about making babies. Birth is about making mothers — strong, competent, capable mothers who trust themselves and know their inner strength.”
Kristen Hands is a registered nurse and a childbirth educator at Baptist Health Lexington.
