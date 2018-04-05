Health & Medicine

France, lagging far behind until now, presents autism plan

The Associated Press

April 05, 2018 03:54 AM

ROUEN, France

French President Emmanuel Macron is unveiling a long-awaited plan to help parents struggling to provide children on the autism spectrum with basic education and care.

Yet families and associations say the plan is unlikely to take the giant steps needed to catch France up with places like the United States, Canada, and other European countries.

Macron and his wife Brigitte are visiting a hospital and a nursery welcoming children with autism Thursday in the Normandy city of Rouen. The prime minister will release the autism plan publicly Friday.

Despite its lauded public health care system, France is shockingly behind the curve on autism. Only about 20 percent of children with autism in France go to school. Parents describe outdated psychotherapy practice and lack of training for teachers and medical staff.

