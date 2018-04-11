Health & Medicine

Girl attacked by pit bull on Long Island

The Associated Press

April 11, 2018 10:00 PM

BELLPORT, N.Y.

Police on Long Island say a 7-year-old girl has been seriously wounded in a pit bull attack.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday inside the girl's home in Bellport.

Newsday reports the girl was mauled in the arm and airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital. Her condition wasn't immediately known.

Police say a man who lived in the home and was dog sitting was bitten in the hand after he used a shovel to beat off the dog.

Police emergency officers took the dog to the town animal shelter.

