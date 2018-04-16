Nigeria's Boko Haram extremists hamper polio eradication

FILE- In this Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, file photo, a health official from the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund UNICEF) administers a polio vaccine to a child at a camp for people displaced by Islamist extremists, in Maiduguri, Nigeria. The Boko Haram extremist group has disrupted efforts to eradicate polio in Nigeria, one of just three countries where the crippling disease remains endemic.