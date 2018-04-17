Measles outbreak that started in Kansas day care grows to 16

Health officials say a northeast Kansas measles outbreak that started in a day care has grown to 16 cases.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 13 of the cases are in Johnson County, two in Linn County and one in Miami County.
The Kansas City Star reports that the outbreak started March 8 after a traveler brought the virus back from Asia. It spread mostly through infants too young to be vaccinated at the day care in Johnson County.
Measles is extremely contagious, and health officials are warning that exposure was possible at several locations, including an Olathe doctor's office and a Leawood church. Symptoms typically begin one to two weeks after exposure.
Officials say the Kansas outbreak isn't linked to two measles cases in Kansas City, Missouri.
Comments