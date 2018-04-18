Ethicist foresees choosing your baby from dozens of embryos

This undated microscope image provided by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine in January 2018 shows a trophectoderm biopsy, in which cells from the outer layer of an embryo that develop into the placenta and amniotic membranes are removed and can be used for genetic testing. When a couple is known to be at risk for having a child with a specific genetic disorder, the woman undergoes a procedure to remove some of her eggs. After fertilization, some cells can be plucked from the embryos and examined to identify those without carry the disease-causing abnormality. ASRM via AP)Wedn